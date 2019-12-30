This morning we are watching for patchy freezing fog especially across the Palouse. It is possible that the reduced visibility will reach the Spokane area today. Please be sure you are driving for conditions as you head out the door as black ice is a possibility. For the rest of the day we will see increasing cloud coverage and calm winds. Temperatures today are heading into the mid 30's with a warming trend kicking off to start out the week.
Right now, models are not lining up on the timing but as you know it will be all about timing and temperatures. Overnight into tomorrow morning snow is a possibility. The National Weather Service is anticipating about 1/2" for the Spokane area. In fact, close to Spokane a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. As per usual, we will look for the greatest impact to be in the mountain locations. AS those temperatures rise into the upper 30's tomorrow we will look for a transition to rain to finish out the day.
The chance for unsettled weather is looking to continue New Year's Day all the way into the weekend with winds set to increase Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.