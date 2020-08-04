We are looking at a day full of sunshine with daytime highs in the metro topping out in the upper 80's to low 90's. Clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 60's.
High pressure does continue to strengthen giving us slightly warmer temperatures for tomorrow. Sunshine is again expected! Changes do look to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday with the arrival of a strong cold front.
This will bring a slight chance for overnight showers, right now models are indicating those showers will stay to the north of us. We will also expect to see winds picking up Thursday as well as the chance for thunderstorm activity which will leave us with a Fire Weather Watch back through Central Washington.
