Mostly sunny skies are making for a gorgeous day today with temperatures heading potentially into the low 50's. Get out and enjoy! Tonight partly cloudy skies and a drop to the low 30's is expected.
Tomorrow during the day conditions will again be nice with sunshine expected with even warmer 50° on the way. To start the morning we are not taking the chance for patchy freezing fog out of the forecast. Please make sure you are driving for conditions as you head out to your destination. Big changes are on the way as we head into Friday night and the overnight hours with a band expected to push through. Temperatures could be cool enough for us to see a rain/snow mix for the valley floors. As temperatures warm we will expect a transition to just rain. Mountain snow though is expected. By Saturday we will also be factoring gusty winds into the mix.
