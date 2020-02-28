A system moving into the Pacific Northwest brings mountain snow, with snow levels dropping down to pass level for the Cascades and winter weather advisories in place through 4 PM Saturday. Spotty showers expected for the valleys with winds picking up through out the day, and gust expected to 25 MPH. We clear out by Sunday with daytime highs dropping back down into the mid 40's for the weekend and the start of next week.
Have a great weekend!
