Leslie Lowe
Friday we will see partly sunny skies ahead of a series of weather systems set to move into the Pacific Northwest overnight Friday into Saturday.  Mountain snow, valley rain, possible thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend and continue into the start of next week.
 
The Cascade mountain passes and Lookout pass look to see the bulk of the snow through the weekend, with winter storm warnings and watches that will go into place Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel. 
 
The lower elevations Saturday will likely see a rain/snow mix to start, with little to no accumulations.  As temperatures warm throughout the afternoon, we transition to rain showers, possible thunderstorms and wind gust to 25-35 mph. Higher elevations could see potential gust to 45 mph.  
 
Daytime highs drop back into the 40's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 

