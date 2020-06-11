Remnants of an area of low pressure off the California coastline will drive in the threat of of thunderstorms for Central Washington the northern mountains along the Canadian boarder, as well as the Palouse, LC Valley and NE mountains of Oregon today. Thunderstorms will continue through Friday sliding into Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle by afternoon and evening.
Some of these thunderstorm cells could be severe in nature, with dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds. We will continue to "fine tune" this forecast throughout today and tomorrow morning to gauge the possible strength of these storms.
Daytime highs today and tomorrow will top out in the upper 70's and low 80's.
The weekend continues to look cool and unsettled.
