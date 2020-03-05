Temperatures today should be warmer than what we saw yesterday. In fact, we are heading into the mid to upper 50's with a nice mix of sun and clouds. You will notice winds are much calmer today too, ladies good news for the hair! Overall, really today is mild and looking dry.
Tonight temperatures will head back into the upper 30's which means the start of the day tomorrow shouldn't be too terribly cold. Changes are on the way to close out the work week with the next system pushing in. We will look for rain showers transitioning to snow for snow as we head into the overnight hours. After midnight the National Weather Service is saying the snow level should drop to 3800ft and then 2700ft by Saturday morning. As temperatures rise we will primarily look for valley rain Saturday. Passes are expected to see snowfall so if you are looking to travel keep an eye on conditions.
