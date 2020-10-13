GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, WENATCHEE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. IN IDAHO, IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES IN SOME AREAS LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&
- Local businesses face fines following mask violations
- Washington residents alarmed by attitude shift toward COVID-19 precautions, "our community just isn't doing the right thing"
- ‘This is not over for us’: Missing Newport teen's body found
- Five people en route to Spokane Int'l Airport involved in serious crash ahead of flight home
- Two bison on the loose on Spokane's South Hill
- Stevens County reports a missing 12-year-old
- Inappropriate image appears during Central Valley Zoom class, district "investigating how it happened"
- UPDATE: Missing Spokane 11-year-old found safe
- 16-year-old dies after crash on South Oak Road in Spokane County
- Hair Beware! This is one caterpillar you should socially distance from
