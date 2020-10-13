Things are looking different for ski resorts this year because of COVID, but there's still plenty to do on the mountains.
 
The Mount Spokane Ski Resort says they will only be open at 80% capacity. The ski resort recommends buying a day pass before coming up, because of limited tickets. Starting in January, the resort will also be open on Mondays and Tuesdays to accommodate the smaller groups allowed.
 
Other resorts have similar plans in place, Schweitzer has a limit on daily ticket sales, and plans to launch specific ticket inventory on November 9. 
 
49 Degrees North plans to operate at normal schedule, with social distancing in place, and Silver Mountain employees will have their temperature checked daily before their shift, and there are new safety guidelines in place for lodging.
 
Lookout will also be open this winter. Season pass holder's usage will not be limited and reservations are not required for them. They will be closely watching busy days and times, and could be forced to limit access into the season.