Take advantage of those mostly sunny skies now, just don't wash the car. Changes arrive upon the arrival of a cold front tonight. That will bring some spotty showers in tonight that will continue into tomorrow morning.
When it comes to temperatures today we are seeing daytime highs that will be the warmest of the planning forecast. We are making our way into the low 60s. Tonight, we dip down to the upper 30s.
That cold front passing through tonight brings us down to the mid 50s tomorrow. That's still above average for this time of the year.