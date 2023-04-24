COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A saber-rattling Monday night at the North Idaho College special board meeting in Coeur d’Alene. A lot of public outbursts and even more disagreement among the board members.
With three recesses and bickering back and forth, not much was accomplished.
The meeting began with Board Chair, Greg McKenzie attempting to censure Trustee Brad Corkill for allegedly releasing the Macomber investigation to the public. The board debated the issue, and ultimately voted against the censorship.
The next order of business was the attorney’s investigation into President Nick Swayne’s contract. Trustee Todd Banducci recommended releasing the report. The board later voted to send it out unredacted Tuesday by 4 p.m.
Possibly the most difficult action item to understand was the board's vote to cure an open meeting violation back in 2022. The specific meeting was when the board hired President Swayne. According to state code, any governing body can only cure a violation within 30 days of that specific meeting. If that, in fact, is the case, that vote would not hold any merit.
The last item on the agenda caused even more confusion and threatened the power of the president. Todd Banducci proposed the board’s involvement in the hiring of high-level positions. Discussion went off on a lost trail before McKenzie made a motion for the board chair to approve certain hires that the president makes.
President Swayne, sitting visibly frustrated, said that this would cause the institution to lose its accreditation. Trustee Tarie Zimmerman agreed and was worried that were violating yet another open meeting law. They did not vote on that last item.
According to the NWCCU president, the reason accreditation is at risk is solely because of the board of trustees and their governance.
A lot is unclear following Monday night’s meeting, but one thing is clear - the accrediting agency was keeping close tabs on the meeting. Evaluators are in town this week reviewing the show cause letter and the college. A decision is expected to be made come June on whether or not NIC will keep its accreditation.
Another board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night.