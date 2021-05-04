Chaps Bakery says phase 3 announcement is bittersweet

For some local businesses, staying in phase 3 is coming as a huge sigh of relief, especially going into Mother's Day.
After months of hard times, and a year of uncertainty, for one restaurant, they're looking at the move as a sign of hope.
"Financially, emotionally, with health, families, it cut deep," said owner, Celeste Shaw.
Shaw says hearing Governor Inslee announce that Spokane County would remain in phase 3 was a bitter sweet moment.
"I'd like to think in Olympia they were really making an honest effort to look at what's going on in eastern Washington, and that our communities do know how to create strategy we do know how to respect the law, we do respect each others business, whether we like that law or not we follow that law to protect each other to remain open," she added.
With 2020 in the rear view mirror, but 2021 off to a mediocre start- the bakery owner says from the beginning of the pandemic to now that hasn't been easy.
"My staff who is compromised of a lot of students and singe parents for them to have a work schedule that came and went and wasn't consistent could challenge them with having enough money to put food on the table and to pay rent so I opted out of reopening so they would have consistent unemployment."
With the county remaining in phase 3, for now, Chaps says they are eager to continue to move forward with serving their customers.
"Its so much more than just serving them a plate or helping them at the gym or teaching them- there is a level of comradery it fills us in so many ways and it puts us back in touch with our community. I'm hoping in the next two weeks we can prove it but we have already proven it but that it becomes more recognizable that we are a solid community that is navigating through the pandemic and working hard to move on from it," Shaw stated.
Chaps is open Wednesday - Sunday and you can join them Sunday for their special Mother's Day brunch.