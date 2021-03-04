Charges filed against an Idaho couple seen in a viral video being arrested for violating social distance and mask requirements have been dropped, their attorney says.
The video from September of 2020 shows Sean and Rachel Bonnet having a discussion with Moscow Police at an outdoor psalm sing event, where many were seen not wearing masks or social distancing and five received citations, before being put in handcuffs and led away. The psalm sing event was being held in part to protest Moscow implementing a mask mandate for the city.
The Bonnet's attorney says that the couple was cited for "violating social distancing rules," and that after lengthy conversations with the city prosecutors office, the city dropped the criminal charges.
“We have seen the rights of all Americans trampled on, week after week, month after month, for a year,” Sean Bonnet said in a statement released by the attorney's office, “I wish all Americans would join us and stand up for our rights that so many local governments seems to be anxious to take away.”
“This is a victory for religious freedom and the cherished God-given rights protected by the United States Constitution,” said Bilal A. Essayli, the lead attorney at Essayli & Brown and Associates, who represented the Bonnets.
“We are glad the city reached the appropriate conclusion. Our clients did not violate any laws by participating in the outdoor religious services. We thank the city prosecutor for listening to our arguments and making the right call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.