Charges against North Carolina man who abandoned pet fish are dropped

Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of abandoning his pet fish in North Carolina.
53-year-old Michael Hinson of Wilmington was taken into custody last week and charged with three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and one count of abandonment of an animal.
The arrest and charges happened after Hinson allegedly abandoned his pet oscar fish while being evicted from his home.
Three days later, deputies found the fish, which was in poor health, suffering from "hole in the head" disease, and swimming in a dirty tank.
However, the district attorney said since fish are not protected under the law in regards to animal abuse, all charges against Hinson have been dismissed.
The oscar fish was taken to the fish room where it will be put up for adoption by animal services after it is nursed back to health.