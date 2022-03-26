The man the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says was violently assaulted by 24-year-old Martay Ellis at Eastern State Hospital on March 17 has died from his injuries.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says charges against Ellis have been amended to 2nd Degree Murder.
Deputies responded to Eastern State Hospital on March 17 for a report of a fight between two patients. Staff had detained Ellis and the other man was taken to the hospital for injuries which were deemed possibly life-threatening.
Ellis was originally booked into the jail on 1st Degree Assault.
The name of the victim will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.