STEVENS COUNTY - Stevens County Sheriff's Office says they have completed the case involving the assault of an elderly man.
It all started when 76-year-old Robert 'Wayne' Peck got a phone call from a very angry man the night of December 30th.
"He said, 'You're going to be sorry, you're going to be sorry.' Kept on cussing for about five minutes, then he hung up," Peck said, just a few hours after being released from the hospital.
For months, there were no arrests and no charges.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office says after a careful investigation of the incident, charges have been filed against 34-year-old Justin Briggs for 3rd degree assault.
In an additional case that police say occurred Dec. 29 with a teenage girl, Peck has been charged with 2nd degree assault.
Both men have initial court dates set in Stevens County Superior Court for March 19th.