SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who Spokane County Sheriff's Office says was violently assaulted by 24-year-old Martay Ellis at Eastern State Hospital on March 17 has died from his injuries.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says charges against Ellis have been amended to 2nd Degree Murder.
Deputies responded to Eastern State Hospital on March 17 for a report of a fight between two patients. Staff had detained Ellis, and the other man was taken to the hospital for injuries which were deemed possibly life-threatening.
Ellis, a five-time convicted felon, was serving his sentence at Easter following his arrest in September of 2021, when he viciously beat a woman in downtown Spokane in broad daylight, going so far as kicking and stomping on her head after she was already motionless.
During his first court appearance in the case, Ellis had to have his microphone muted because he wouldn't stop shouting over the clerk, prosecutor, the judge, and even his own public defender. The judge said Ellis was, "One of the most violent people I've ever seen in my courtroom."
Following the hospital incident, Ellis was originally booked into the jail on 1st Degree Assault. With his new charges, it is unclear what sentence Ellis will face.
The name of the victim will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.