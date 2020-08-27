Charging vape pen found to be responsible for Spokane Valley fire Wednesday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls on Wednesday, August 26, including a fire caused by a charging vape pen.
Multiple 911 calls were reported around 4:00 p.m., one of which was a fire on E. 23rd Avenue. Crews worked together to quickly put out the structure fire.
An investigator determined that the fire started from a vape pen that was charging and hidden under bedding. The mattress and bedding ignited.
The Fire Department encourages everyone to keep electrical items away from flammable materials, have working smoke alarms and have a fire escape plan in place that is practiced by all members of a household.
Crews also responded to a car fire on Argonne. The driver had pulled over after noticing smoke under the hood. Once the car was stopped and the hood was opened, flames were clearly visible coming from the car. The fire was quickly put out by Valley Engine 12.
Two separate cardiac arrest calls with CPR in progress were also reported. Firefighters thanked citizens who have taken CPR classes and stressed that their ability to save a life increases by 75% if CPR is started before they arrive.
