Does it sometimes feel like you're the only one who changes the toilet paper roll in your house?
Are you finding yourself in the compromising position of completing your business and finding only an empty cardboard roll with only a few glued pieces of TP left staring at you?
Charmin wants to make sure this happens to you less often with their new "Forever Roll" of toilet paper.
Ok, it won't last forever, but they say it's suppose to last for one person for a full month.
It's a one and a quarter pound roll and it's only made for one user.
The cost is $5.49 but Charmin is also offering two pound multi-user rolls for $9.99.
You'll need a special dispenser for the rolls, which you can buy as part of a starter pack.
Forever rolls can be purchased at shop.charmim.com