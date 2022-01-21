The famed and beloved rock star and king of power ballads, Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, has sadly passed away at the age of 74.
The announcement came early in the morning of Jan. 15, posted on his official Facebook page by his agent. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf has passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," it reads. His family is asking for privacy at this time.
The albums Bat Out of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell were wide-sweeping hits, with numerous Platinum certifications and topping charts worldwide. The latter was among the top 200 albums of the 90s decade, according to Billboard. He continued releasing work and touring well into 2000s, stopping in 2016 only when his back pain necessitated surgeries and dropped him to his knees while performing live. Before his untimely death, Meat Loaf was planning another world tour, a new EP, and a game show.
Meat Loaf is most well-known for his 1993, Grammy Award winning song, "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," proving just how tantalizing a vague and unanswered question can be, with people still wondering what 'that' could possibly be. Meat Loaf himself confirmed it was the most asked question he had, "What is 'that?'"
For those who fear the answer will forever remain unanswered, worry not. The song itself answers it. In every verse is a negative statement, "I won't forget how you feel," or, "I'll never forgive myself if we don't go all the way," or a, "midsummer night's fling," to which Meat Loaf responds in the chorus, "But I won't do that."
He also will not clean the Spice Girls' tour bus toilets, if his role in the British comedy "Spice World" is taken as fact.
Meat Loaf also took part in film and TV, including iconic roles in "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Fight Club," and "Ghost Wars."
Meat Loaf joins the ranks of other iconic stars who have died this month, including Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and Bob Saget.