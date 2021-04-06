SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Wednesday, CHAS Health will start operating a large scale COVID vaccination clinic at the Spokane Community College's Walter Johnson Sports Center.
The site will serve members of the community in each appropriate vaccination phase. It's scheduled to take place over the coming weeks and months to meet demand.
You don't need to be a patient of CHAS Health to receive a COVID vaccine at the location, but you do need to be eligible for the vaccination under the current state guidelines.
Chas Health said appointments will be available based on vaccine supply. An appointment will be required to get the vaccine, walk-ins are not available.
Chas Health is also moving COVID-19 drive-thru testing to SCC from its previous location at the Spokane Arena. You can drive to both the vaccination and testing location at the SCC campus using the entrance on East Norah Avenue from Mission Avenue.
