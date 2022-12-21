SPOKANE, Wash. - On Dec. 21, CHAS Health honored 144 people who died while experiencing homelessness this year.
Dozens of people attended the event to raise awareness about the difficulties homeless people face, especially during cold weather months.
"As health care providers, we do all we can to mitigate the effects of homelessness when we care for our patience, but there's no amount of health care that can replace the effects of having stable housing," Deb Wiser, chief clinical officer said.
To donate to CHAS Health, click here.