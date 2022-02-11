SPOKANE, Wash. — In the summer of 2021, CHAS Health street medicine teams hit the streets. The goal is to give equitable access to healthcare for people experiencing homelessness.
"Our street medicine teams are a group of providers that go to different areas where people are homeless in the community and help provide medical care,” said Dr. Deb Wiser, Chief Clinical Officer at CHAS Health.
Wiser says in a typical week, the street medicine teams can see somewhere between 60 and 70 patients. Many of them, unable to go to a traditional clinic, might go long periods of time without seeking help they need. Which makes these street teams all the more vital.
"It really makes a big difference of tying in those people that have been a little bit marginalized in the healthcare community, and in the community in general, and tie them back into the services that they need,” Wiser said.
Dr. Wiser added that the providers are seeing a lot of frostbite this time of year.
"We are seeing quite a bit of frostbite and wounds that follow up from initial cold injury, or other injuries where you are in an environment where it's really difficult to heal,” Wiser said.
But the big picture here is giving those in need resources to help get them back on their feet. For CHAS simple healthcare is the foundation to get people housing and eventually back on track.
“It's a self-feeding cycle,” Wiser said. “So if somebody is on the streets, and they are not getting the medical care that they need, then it sends them a little bit into a downward spiral where it gets even harder to get into those [what we consider] normal aspects of society, where you can have a place to live and lay your head at night and, you know, buy groceries and do all those things."