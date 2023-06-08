SPOKANE, Wash. — Near Columbia Drive, west of Argonne, a on duty Traffic Unit Motor Deputy observed a man on a motorcycle going over 70 mph. The suspect began to flee form the deputy, creating a chase.
When Deputy Hairston noticed the vehicle he attempted to catch up but the suspect began changing lanes, running a red light, and continuing to increase speed.
Police lights were flashing and sirens were blaring but the suspect did not stop. Deputy Hairston tried to get the suspect to pull over but realized that due to the engine, road and noise they might not hear it.
The suspect began to increase speed, exceeding 110 mph. The vehicle got away but the deputy was able to get the license plate number down.
Approximately at 4:00 p.m. on June 7, police found the motorcycle at Alderwood RV Park.
“There’s more of you guys than I thought there would be.” When asked why he ran, he explained, “I didn’t want to get pulled over and get another ticket.”
The suspect was arrested and was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail.