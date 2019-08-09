Chase Bank announced it will forgive all outstanding debt for Canadian credit card customers who had either of their two VISA cards on Thursday.
According to NBC Right Now, the business decision is to ease the bank’s exit.
"Chase made the decision to exit the Canadian credit card market. As part of that exit, all credit card accounts were closed on or before March 2018,” Maria Martinez, vice president of communications for Chase Card Services, said in a statement.
Chase initially told customers to continue payments on the accounts after credit card operations ceased, but this week Canadians saw their balances go to zero.
It was a welcomed surprised for Canadians, but many debtholders in the United States can’t help but feel jealous.