A couple from Chattaroy onboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship off the California coast just wants to know when they can go home again.
At least 21 people on the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple, who did not want to be named, said the rest of the passengers are getting concerned.
All passengers heard the following message from the ship's captain on Saturday morning:
"We are continuing to work with state and federal authorities regarding our destination and when you will be able to disembark. We will share that information with you as soon as it is confirmed."
The couple said they've been on the ship for more than two weeks, and stress and boredom are setting in. They said they're feeling fine and haven't been told if or when they'll be tested for the virus.
The couple told KHQ that the ship's crew is trying to help passengers deal with the situation. They say they've received everything from craft kits to help pass the time to letters with information about phone-based mental health and counseling services.
Still, their nerves are on edge.
"Neither of us have any symptoms of anything at the moment. That being said, the longer we sit here, it's going to become inevitable for us to become sick."
The couple said their cruise was fairly normal up until two days ago. Now, they say they are heading into the unknown and are afraid that their nightmare is just beginning.
