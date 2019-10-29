Update: 2:00 pm
CHATTAROY, Wash. - A cougar that was spotted near the campus of Chattaroy Elementary has been killed, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The decision was made due to the cat's close proximity to the school and several other homes in the area.
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Chattaroy Elementary School has been placed on a lockout as authorities say a cougar has been spotted on the campus.
The Riverside School District says Fish and Game officers and a School Resource Deputy have been dispatched to track the cougar.
The Riverside SD Superintendent Dr. Ken Russell is en route to assess the situation and says all students and staff are safe. During a lockout, the school is under normal operations, but the school is closed off and no one is allowed to go outside.
Viewer Mike McCabe caught photos of the cougar near Chattaroy Elementary Tuesday, saying he notified the school immediately.
The Riverside School District shared this message with its students' families Tuesday afternoon:
"Dear TEAM Riverside,
We have a cougar on our campus at Chattaroy Elementary. All students and staff are safe. We are in a lockout situation, which means we operate school normally inside the building and keep all people from going outside. Fish and Game officers and our School Resource Deputy Brooks have been dispatched to take care of the cougar. We will update you as soon as possible."
