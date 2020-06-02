SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A Chattaroy man was hospitalized after an alleged DUI collision on SR-291 early Tuesday morning, also leading to a downed power line temporarily blocking the roadway.
According to Washington State Patrol, 24-year-old Scott Sullivan was traveling southbound on SR-291 in a Buick Century just after midnight Tuesday. The vehicle then left the roadway on the west side and lost control before crossing to the east side and striking a power pole, and then continuing back to the west side of the road where it rolled into a field and came to a rest.
Sullivan was transported to Sacred Heart with injuries. WSP says he is facing charges for DUI.
The crash led to a power line coming down, leading to some alternating traffic control. The line was cleared just prior to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
