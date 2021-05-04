Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal for a new trial after being convicted of murdering George Floyd.
According to NBC News, Chauvin's attorney filed the appeal alleging the ability to have a fair trial was impacted by publicity.
Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, alleged in the appeal that there were eight cases of abuse of discretion by the court, including denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial.
The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.