SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday is fast approaching, so now is the time to pick up your last minute fitness gear! Luckily, the Bloomsday Trade Show has you covered!
From shoes to water bottles and everything in between, dozens of vendors will be there with all things running, health, and fitness to get you ready for the big day!
No need for new gear? No problem! Booths with fun activities and future events will be there, as well as Franz Bakery with delicious grilled cheese, cookies, donuts and more!
Admission to the event is free, and Bloomsday participants can check in and get their bib and pin before heading inside. And if you're not running in Bloomsday, no sweat. You can still head on in and enjoy!
The two-day trade show will be at the Spokane Convention Center on Friday, May 5 from 11:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Bloomsday website!