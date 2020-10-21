Check out former Gonzaga Bulldog Rui Hachimura's new Air Jordan shoes

On Wednesday, Former Gonzaga Bulldog Rui Hachimura' Air Jordan XXXV "Warrior" PE shoes launched.
The shoes feature the iconic red and black color scheme that Michael Jordan made popular and also a logo designed by Hachimura's mother, Makiko.
For more on the shoes, and to see what Hachimura thinks of them, check out this article written by Jim Meehan from our partners at The Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/oct/21/former-gonzaga-star-rui-hachimuras-new-air-jordan-/
