Downtown Spokane is transforming, one new park at a time.
The City just opened Spokane’s first urban dog park. It’s located just before the Maple Street Bridge on ramp. The city says the park is part of a multi-million dollar project to clean up the Spokane River, and officials wanted a creative way to cover an underground pipe network.
The square across the street from the dog park is now open, as well. The city says the square at 1st and Adams covers a 2.4 million gallon wastewater tank, and is also part of the river cleanup project. Officials hope the area will be a gathering place for yoga classes, markets, musical performances and other community events.
City officials say they’re still working out how the dog park will be managed, and keeping it clean will be a group effort. Those interested in hosting an event at the 1st and Adams plaza will need to contact Four Degrees for more information.