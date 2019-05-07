Doomsday Hill is one of the most feared parts of the Bloomsday course. You're already feeling the effects of about 4 miles under your belt and then you have a giant hill to climb.
It can feel like an eternity.
However, as results were released for Bloomsday 2019, many runners noticed their times up Doomsday Hill didn't look right. My time indicated that it took me nearly 30 minutes to scale the monster, and even though it felt like that as I climbed the hill inch by inch in my polyester jacket, I knew that wasn't right.
Bloomsday officials indicated they were aware of the discrepancies in the timing reports on Doomsday and were looking into it. Well, it appears they fixed the issue (Mine now shows what feels like the correct time of just over 5 minutes).
Discrepancies varied, but if you felt like your time was off, take another look at your results. They should reflect your actual time now.
No matter how fast or slow your time was, you did it! Great work!