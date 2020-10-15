Cheez: A non-dairy cheese alternative made locally in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - With plant-based products becoming more and more popular, a new alternative cheese is being made right in Spokane.
The brand, "Cheez," has released an "environmentally friendly and ethical alternative" to traditional dairy products, their website says.
Cheez has created three different flavors of fermented and non-dairy cashew spreads. The flavors are: Original and Black Truffle, with a new Salted Lemon flavor coming soon.
Cheez's website says naturally occurring microorganisms are used to ferment Cheez over the course of 11 days, giving a distinct tanginess and flavor.
"This process introduces helpful bacteria that function as a probiotic and promote a healthy gut microbiome," their website said. "Additionally, acids produced as the byproduct of fermentation naturally extend the life of Cheez (without the use of preservatives or additives)."
Cheez is made using six, all natural ingredients and can be found at the following locations:
- Huckleberry's Natural Market
- Rocket Market
- My Fresh Basket
- Glorious
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.