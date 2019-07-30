SPOKANE, Wash. - Well-known Spokane chef Jeremy Hansen is leaving the Lilac City for new opportunities in Philadelphia.
Hansen, who owns the Smoke & Mirrors Saloon, made the announcement on an episode of the Amalgam Podcast released early Tuesday morning.
He said on the episode that he received a call from a recruiter during a recent trip to New York asking if he'd be interested in relocating to Philadelphia.
After initially turning down the offer, Hansen said he researched the Philadelphia food scene and area and ultimately changed his mind.
The name of the Philadelphia restaurant hasn't been given yet, but Hansen will be saying goodbye to Spokane officially on August 5.
Hansen and wife, Kate, first made a splash in Spokane in 2008 after opening Santé in 2008, followed by Charcuterie, according to our partners with The Spokesman-Review. In June, they closed Biscuit Wizard and Common Crumb Artisan Bakery at Saranac Commons.
Earlier this spring, they opened Smoke & Mirrors at Santé's old location on Maine Avenue. He said the next step will be to put the restaurants on the market.
"For me, leaving is hard because of the part that we played in growing the food scene here and where it's going," he said in the podcast.