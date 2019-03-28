Chef of Spokane's Ruins restaurant to appear on "Guy's Grocery Games"

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane chef is set to appear on on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games."
A post on the Spokane restaurant Ruins' Facebook page said the following,
"May 8th, the same day small pox was eradicated in 1980, we will be on National TV (again). Me and my ma are on Guy's Grocery Games...running around with a shopping cart. Tune in and check it out."
In 2018, The restaurant was also featured on an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," which is also hosted by Guy Fieri.
Ruins features a rotating, weekly themed menu from owner and chef Tony Brown.