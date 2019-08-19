Dog Goods USA is recalling its Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats over possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, 34 lots of the packaged pig ears are affected by the recall.

The products were distributed nationwide, and so far, no illnesses have been linked to the dog treats.

Salmonella can affect dogs eating the products as well as humans who come in contact with any contaminated treats.

The FDA and the CDC are continuing to investigate a multi-state Salmonella outbreak tied to pig ear treats.