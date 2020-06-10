Chelan and Douglas counties move into mortified version of Phase 1, Asotin moves into Phase 3

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Heath approved three more counties to move into reopening phases
According to the Department of Heath, Chelan and Douglas counties are approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1 and Asotin County is approved to move into Phase 3.
A total of three counties are in Phase 1, three counties are in a modified version of Phase 1, 24 counties are in Phase 2 and nine counties are in Phase 3.
Benton and Franklin County's application to move into Phase 1 is currently under review by the Department of Heath.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.