The Spokane office of the National Weather Service said the Chelan area was experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night.

NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas.

