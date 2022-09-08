SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night.
NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas.
Washington State (more specifically the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas) have some of the 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱🤯 #wenatchee #chelan #methowvalley #airquality #wawx #smoke— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 9, 2022
