CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a suspected vehicle that hit and killed a man on Malaga Alcoa Highway.
On August 10 around 12:17 a.m., deputies from Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Wenatchee police Department found a 70-year-old man in the road of Malaga Alcoa Highway near Stemilt Creek Road.
During a preliminary investigation, the victim was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene, heading northbound towards Wenatchee. A witness stated that the suspected vehicle is possible a 2010 or newer blue Honda. Damage to the vehicle may be present on the passenger side.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying the suspect and vehicle. If you have any information into the incident, please contact Deputy Mathena at (509) 667-6845.