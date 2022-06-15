Chelan County courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
Jessica Walker
Wenatchee police say the Chelan County courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. 
Officers haven't found anything inside, but they ask you to avoid the area. 
Washington Street is closed from Orondo St. to King St. while they investigate.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!