Chelan County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect behind multiple burglaries in the Lake Wenatchee area.
33-year-old Kevin Waters is wanted for stealing over $50,000 worth of property, including firearms, from vacation cabins, residences and businesses.
Waters currently has an arrest warrant out of Chelan County Superior Court for Possession of Stolen Property 1st degree and Trafficking Stolen Property 2nd degree.
He's described as a white male, 5’11, 185 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. Deputies say he may have changed his hair color and is said to wear heavy eye liner. He has also been seen in public carrying a handgun on his hip.
Waters was last seen driving a blue 1997 Subaru Legacy with primer grey front fenders and stickers in the rear window.
Waters has been recently living in various camps in the Lake Wenatchee and Fish Lake area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
If you have any information about where he could be, you're asked to call Rivercom dispatch at 509-663-9911.
If you are a property owner in the Lake Wenatchee Area and have not visited your property this year, deputies recommend checking on it.
If you discover your property has been burglarized, contact Rivercom.