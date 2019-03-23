Chelan County Sergeant visits injured Kittitas police officer in hospital

SEATTLE - A Sergeant with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office visited wounded Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez in Harborview Medical Center.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Sergeant Foreman and officer Chavez at the Seattle hospital on Facebook Saturday morning.
Chavez suffered a fractured femur after being shot in the leg following a traffic stop in Kittitas County.
"Please help us in wishing Officer Chavez a speeding recovery and in keeping him and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the post said.
The post also included donation information for Officer Chavez and Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was killed in the same shootout.
You can find the GoFundMe account for Officer Chavez HERE.
You can find the GoFundMe account for Deputy Thompson HERE.
Monetary donation accounts are also available through US Bank under:
- Thompson Memorial Fund
- Thompson Family Fund
- Chavez Family Fund
Donations can be mailed to any US Bank branch. Family funds are for family expenses while the memorial fund is for funeral expenses. Any excess funds after the funeral will be released to Deputy Thompson's wife.