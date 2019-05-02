CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.- A Cheland County Sheriff's Office K9 received new body armor today in honor of a fallen Spokane K9.
K9 Majky's new bullet and stab protective vest was donated to the department by Vested Interest in K9, Inc., a non-profit organization.
According to the department, Jill Campbell and Kristy Johnson of Washington sponsored the vest.
The vest is embroidered to honor a fallen Spokane County Sheriff's K9 saying, “In memory of K9 Laslo Spokane WA Sheriffs Office.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has the mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other supplies to dogs in law enforcement and other related organizations.
According to the department, the total donation amount to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00, and each vest has a retail value between $1,744 – $2,283.
You can learn more about the organization, or make a donate on www.vik9s.org.