Update: The Washington State Patrol says a Chelan County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in one of the collisions on Highway 97 this morning near Entiat.
WSP Trooper John Bryant said poor roadway conditions were one of the factors in the crash at milepost 219 about two miles north of Entiat. The road will continue to be closed as crews investigate.
#Update: Collision involved a Chelan Co Sheriffs vehicle and a Ford Explorer. Poor roadway conditions was one of the factors. Closure will be extended during investigation. For media: press memo later today. pic.twitter.com/mCkjj2Jyzy— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 6, 2020
Another crash on Highway 97 south of Pateros has since cleared.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A pair of collisions had led to some blockages and traffic delays on Highway 97 in Chelan County Monday morning.
Washington State Patrol is at the scenes along with WSDOT and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
#Update - Traffic control being set up to alternate traffic through the collision scene. https://t.co/wyrIFEApos— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 6, 2020
WSP Trooper John Bryant says one of the crashes occurred at milepost 219 about two miles north of Entiat. The other happened near milepost 247 about seven miles north of Pateros.
#Update: Alternate routes available to get around the collision scene. https://t.co/1AP0q236KI— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 6, 2020
Traffic control is working to alternate traffic flowing through the collision scene at milepost 247, while alternate routes are available for the milepost 219 crash scene.
