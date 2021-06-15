CHELAN, Wash. - A wheel came off of a vehicle and hit the driver's side windshield of a Link Transit bus Monday, Chelan Fire and Rescue reported.
According to a Facebook post from CFR, there were four passengers on the bus, and the driver safely pulled over off the road.
The passengers were not injured, but the bus driver received minor injuries.
"The calm reaction by the driver as well as the safety glass of the windshield averted what could have been a significant incident," CFR wrote in the post.