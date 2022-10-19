The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America.

In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River. 
 
"We were alarmed," Jerry White Jr., who's been the executive director of Spokane Riverkeeper for eight years, said.
 
First collected on June 22, Spokane Riverkeeper found two types of PFAS chemicals in the river.
 
White said the issue is, they know the source.
 
"We do have measurable levels of PFOA in surface water in the river and the location of those tests very much implicate wastewater as a pathway for PFOA," he said.
 
Also known as "forever chemicals," PFAS don't break down over time and can accumulate in people, wildlife and the environment. Going into rivers, air, soil, food and commercial materials.
 
"Fish and other creatures begin to accumulate this in their tissues to the level where it can harm their liver, it can cause cancers and it effectively stresses the body's immune system," he said. "So, if you had people drinking a lot of this water or eating contaminated fish potentially you could have those stressors happen on our own physical systems."
 
And White said nothing is being done.
 
"Folks out there in the community deserve to know and they deserve to understand how much PFAS is being discharged through wastewater into the Spokane river," he said.
 
The Washington Department of Ecology said they share the same concerns. but still "won't require PFAS monitoring for the wastewater treatment facilities discharging into the Spokane river." Explaining there's no federal requirement under the Clean Water Act.
 
Instead, Ecology released a study called the PFAS Chemical Action Plan in 2021 with recommendations on how to reduce uses and releases of PFAS, one of which focuses on identifying and targeting the use of these chemicals during the manufacturing process, a leading source of contamination.
 
"Our river is a gorgeous river, it's a huge community asset. And we're now in a place where we're trying to recover salmon, the tribes are bringing salmon back, we have native trout," White said. "To think that we're dumping these forever chemicals on top of this aquatic ecosystem is frankly kind of heartbreaking."
 
There's no federal requirement or cap on levels of PFAS being dumped in rivers but White said there is legislation in the works.
 
The Department of Health regulates public water systems and they do monitor PFAS there, just not in the Spokane River.
 
According to the Spokane Riverkeeper, it is still safe to swim and boat in the Spokane River.

