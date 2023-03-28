CHENEY, Wash. - The Cheney City Council held the first reading of a proposed land zone change ordinance that could be a precursor to closing the North Cheney Mobile Home Park on Tuesday.
This comes exactly one month after the Council tabled the first reading of ordinance Y-41, asking for more information on the proposed development and relocation plans for potential displaced residents.
On Tuesday, landowner Todd Tarbert showed up at the meeting and fielded nearly an hour’s worth of questions from members of the City Council. Many of their questions echoed sentiments they had at the Feb. 28 meeting, which Tarbert was not present at.
Tarbert repeatedly stressed that nothing about the zoning ordinance would affect the mobile home park in the short-term, and language in Y-41 was changed between the two meetings to reflect that updating the land from commercial to mixed use would grandfather in the mobile home park to fit that zone. However, in response to a council member asking Tarbert if the property owner, the trailer owners or the government bared the brunt of the relocation responsibility, he placed it on the residents.
“At the end of the day it is a significant part of the responsibility on the owners of the trailers,” Tarbert said. “Every one of them knew that this was a possibility.”
At the end of the discussion on Y-41, the council decided to vote for the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday night. The ordinance requires two more readings before a final vote.