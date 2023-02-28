CHENEY, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Cheney City Council unanimously voted to table the first reading of a proposed land zone change ordinance that could be a precursor to closing the North Cheney Mobile Home Park.
After hearing testimony from nearly a dozen residents of the park, representatives from Storhaug Engineering, a firm representing land owner Todd Tarbert, made their pitch to the city council. They stressed that this change would bring the zoning more in line with what the mobile home park currently is, and that a zone change doesn’t fundamentally mean the park would close.
“This action tonight, this is not a vote for or against the North Cheney Mobile Home Park,” Alex Durkin of Storhaug Engineering said. “This is a vote to bring the current zoning into closer alignment with the current use of the property.”
The council, however, had questions about what the long-term vision for the property was. Storhaug Engineering representatives were unable to answer those questions.
“There’s a spectrum of what could be done on this property,” Durkin said. “From everything remains exactly as it is to a gateway mixed residential development. And we don’t know exactly where on that spectrum we will eventually land.”
In their deliberations on whether or not to hear the first reading of the proposed ordinance, the council members brought up their concerns over potential relocation if the mobile home park was closed, and the lack of transparency from the developer’s side on the future of the park.
“I’m not even prepared for a first reading,” Cheney City Councilmember Dan Hilton said. “I think we have some basic information we would like to have before we get to that.”