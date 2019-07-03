A Cheney landmark is getting a second chance, but there’s still a long road ahead. The Cheney Depot needs to move to a new home.
The Cheney Depot Society says they have worked out an agreement with BNSF Railway to save the building. The agreement hinges on the society’s ability to move the entire building from its current location.
The society is trying to raise about $500,000 to help move the depot three blocks away onto their own property. The society says a sponsor will match the money they raise. The delicate process of moving the building will begin once they collect the funds.
More information about the project and a link to donate is available here.