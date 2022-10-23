Cheney High School marching band wins Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition

EVERETT, Wash. - The Cheney High School marching band placed first overall in the Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition in Everett on Saturday.
Bands from around the northwest participated in the event, including Mt Spokane and University high schools from the Spokane area.
Cheney High School secured several other top finishes at the competition, including for best overall visual, best drum major and people's choice.
The band performed their show an additional time after the competition ended in celebration of their accomplishment.